CHART OF THE DAY: The Millions Of Ad Spending On Facebook In Context

Facebook’s U.S. ad spending per user is tiny, when you compare it to other big ad-reliant industries, as you can see in this chart from Nanigans, a Facebook marketing company.



This chart isn’t perfect since Facebook is just one company, and the rest of the chart is made up of entire industries. But, the essential point of this chart remains: Facebook has an opportunity to capture many more ad dollars in the future.

