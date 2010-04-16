CHART OF THE DAY: The Companies That Have Analysts Frantically Upping Their Earnings Estimates

Analyst expectations have been rising higher and higher for tons of U.S. companies. Here are the major names where analyst sentiment has swung the most, ie. earnings revisions have been ramped higher the most number of times, based on data from Fact Set and Waverly Advisors.



As seen below, Cisco (CSCO) takes the cake with 30 upward revisions to its Q1 earnings so far. Other notables include Texas Instruments (TXN) with 24 upward revisions, Apple (AAPL) with 20, Amazon (AMZN) with 18, Whole Foods (WFMI) with 16, Starbucks (SBUX) with 16, and Home Depot (HD) with 16. We set the cut-off for our screen at 16 revisions.

While analysts may raise their estimates for good reason, at the same time they set the expectations bar ever higher each time. Should these analyst favourites miss their ramped numbers, look out below.

The chart shows the number of upward revisions that have been made to each stocks Q1 earnings estimates to date. Disclosure: The author owns shares in Chesapeake Energy (CHK).

