CHART OF THE DAY: American Workers Have Become Dirt Cheap Thanks To Mass Unemployment

China’s unit labour costs are soaring right now. It’s the result of worker shortages in prime manufacturing regions, tighter employment regulation, inflation, and rising living standards. Chinese companies are caught in a vice whereby wages are rising while productivity gains are falling.



Jump across the Pacific and the picture is completely different. American unit labour costs are plummeting. Unit labour costs are the cost of labour divided by labour’s output, and the drop is a function of two things:

1) American wage and benefit costs rose by the smallest amount in 10 years. (By less than 2% in 2009)

2) Worker productivity has soared in America as companies learned to produce more with fewer people.

Combine the two and you have a huge leap in American labour competitiveness. American unit labour costs just fell by the most in two decades:

