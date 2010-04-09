CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Is Absolutely Crushing The Competition

Back in March 2008, Facebook wasn’t yet the most popular social network in the world yet. Now, it’s crushing everybody. Look at the chart below (from a report on SharesPost): Facebook’s popularity is simply on a different scale than its competition’s.



Meanwhile, Facebook’s ad business is booming thanks to virtual game studios busily acquiring new users and brands marketing their Facebook pages (which let brands spam customers like they use to with email). There’s also “Pay With Facebook” which gives Facebook a 30% cut of the ridiculously fast growing virtual goods market on Facebook AND could end up us a one-click payment option across the Internet.

