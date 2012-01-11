CHART OF THE DAY: It's Pretty Obvious What's Driving Unemployment

If a company is going to hire someone, then a crucial question they must ask is: Is this person going to help make or do something that someone is going to buy. You can talk all you want about taxes or regulation, but if end demand for a product or service isn’t there, there’s no reason for a company to hire.



That’s why we like this chart from StreetTalkLive so much…

It looks at the relationship between the unemployment rate, and the percentage of respondents on the NFIB small business survey that say that “poor sales” is their number one concern.

The connection seems pretty unmistakable. If you want to improve unemployment, convince companies that more sales are on the way.

