CHART OF THE DAY: Will Employment Match The Rise In Consumer Stocks?

No surprise: consumer discretionary companies are highly dependent on consumers having jobs and income. As such, consumer discretionary stocks, as measured by the XLY ETF, fell while new unemployment insurance claims spiked. And, as new unemployment claims have come back to earth, the XLY has jumped. Eventually, for consumer discretionary companies to thrive we’ll actual need to see real gains from consumers — gains in jobs and income, neither of which we’re seeing now.



Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.