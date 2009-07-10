CHART OF THE DAY: The Man Recession

Today’s chart simply represents the gap between male and female unemployment. As you can see, we’re in uncharted territory. Or, at least, newly charted territory.



The zero line in the centre of the graph means that men and women are equally unemployed. When the line dips below zero, as it did for 20 years between 1958 and 1978, it means that the female unemployment rate is higher than the male rate. When it climbs above zero, the male unemployment rate is relatively ascendant.

