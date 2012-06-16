CHART OF THE DAY: Two Gigantic IPOs That Did Worse Than Facebook

Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Facebook IPO was not the most disastrous IPO of all time from a first-month perspective.



It was the third worst.

But we wanted to see how Facebook stacked up against other companies who saw market caps erased as stocks plummeted.

Of all issuances that raised more than $1 billion in the U.S., only Giant Interactive and United Microelectronics fared worse.

Another big firm that withered over its first calendar month (about 20 trading days): MF Global, which in 2007 was spun off from Man Group.

Below, the worst first month IPO performance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.