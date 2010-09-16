CHART OF THE DAY: Twitter's Path To 33 Billion Tweets Per Year

Last night, Twitter said users send out 90 million tweets on a daily basis, up 450% compared to the year before. Annualized, that’s almost 33 billion tweets.



Below, we’ve annotated Twitter’s tweet growth. For all you techsters out there, take note. Oprah is a much bigger deal than South by Southwest.

