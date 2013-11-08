CHART OF THE DAY: Twitter's First Day As A Public Company

Twitter went public today. And, it was a pretty smooth affair.

If you want to nit pick, the stock opened at $US45.10 and closed at $US44.90, which isn’t perfect. Ideally it would close above the opening price.

But, really, not a big deal because the closing price is 73% above where Twitter priced the IPO.

Anyway, here’s a chart for history’s sake.

