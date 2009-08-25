CHART OF THE DAY: Twitter's Boom Around The World

Over the last year, Twitter’s traffic has exploded 15X to 44.5 million worldwide unique visitors in June, according to comScore. But Twitter’s growth story isn’t just limited to the U.S. and North America, where only about half its traffic comes from, according to comScore.



In June, Twitter attracted 11 million visitors from Europe, 7 million from Asia Pacific, and 4 million from Latin America — a total 22 million uniques from those three regions, up from about 2 million the year before. (Note that this shows Web traffic to Twitter.com, and doesn’t include traffic via mobile phones, text messaging, etc. In other words, it’s not a direct measurement of Twitter’s membership. But it should be directionally correct.)

