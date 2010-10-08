CHART OF THE DAY: Twitter Is Huge In Brazil

On an absolute basis, Twitter gets more visitors in the United States than anywhere else in the world.



But if you handicap it by the amount of people on the web in each country, the United States isn’t the biggest, says comScore.

Below is Twitter’s reach by country. This represents the amount of unique visitors to Twitter.com as a percentage of the countries overall users.

As you can see, Brazil is number one. The U.S. is twelve.

