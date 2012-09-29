CHART OF THE DAY: Twitter Just Isn't Mainstream

Twitter is a wonderful, revolutionary communication tool that media organisations around the world are using. It is not, however, a mainstream product for users yet. Below you can see a chart from the Pew research just 11% of people has seen news on Twitter, versus 47% for Facebook, Google+, and other social sites. For more on why Twitter still isn’t a mainstream technology from a user perspective click here.



