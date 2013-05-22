CHART OF THE DAY: Twitter Is Getting More Popular With Teens Who Want To Escape Their Parents On Facebook

Twitter is increasingly popular with teenagers, according to the latest data from Pew Internet and American Life Project.



It found that 24% of teenagers are using Twitter, up from 16% last year. Facebook is still the most popular social network with 77% of teenagers saying they have an account.

One reason Twitter is growing in popularity is that teens are looking for relief from Facebook, which is filled with parents and “drama.”

A fourteen year old girl said, “I think Facebook can be fun, but also it’s drama central. On Facebook, people imply things and say things, even just by a like, that they wouldn’t say in real life.”

Another sixteen year-old girl explained her social media habits saying, “Instagram is mostly for pictures. Twitter is mostly for just saying what you are thinking. Facebook is both of them combined so you have to give a little bit of each. But yes, so Instagram, I posted more pictures on Instagram than on Facebook. Twitter is more natural.”

Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.