CHART OF THE DAY: Is Tweetmeme Catching Up To Twitter?

Update: We’re increasingly sceptical about these stats — they seem too good to be true. Perhaps they’re including all the users who have loaded the Tweetmeme badge on other sites. We’re following up with Compete, and will update.



Earlier: Yet another hit product built on Twitter’s back? Tweetmeme, which aggregates the most popular links on Twitter into a Web site, and also provides a “tweet this” button that many Web sites — including this one — have installed onto their pages.

It’s turned the site into a monster in just a few months, according to Compete. In August, the site attracted 14.2 million U.S. unique visitors, up from less than 10,000 uniques each month through January. Twitter.com, meanwhile, attracted 23.6 million U.S. uniques in August, according to Compete.

Tweetmeme is a product of U.K.-based Web company Fav.or.it, which has raised €650,000 in financing, according to CrunchBase. The company runs some ads on Tweetmeme, but like Twitter, its revenues are likely tiny.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab3f11480d472457ef9305a/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

