CHART OF THE DAY: Here's Why YouTube Wants To Spend $100 Million On Original Video

Despite the rise of Netflix streaming, iPads, mobile apps, and Facebook, plain-old TV viewing is still an incredibly popular activity — and the number of hours that Americans spend in front of the boob tube each month is still growing.

Americans watched TV for an average 154 hours and 5 minutes during Q4 of 2010, Nielsen estimates, up slightly from the same period in 2009. That’s more than 5 hours per day, on average.

Netflix streaming leads the pack among online video services. Those who watched video online in February spent an average 9 hours and 16 minutes streaming from Netflix, according to Nielsen. But that’s still less than 10% of monthly “TV time.”

Meanwhile, YouTube — still the most popular video site by unique viewers and number of streams — only kept people tuned in for an average 2 hours and 14 minutes in February. That is precisely why Google is reportedly going to spend up to $100 million financing original content for YouTube, in an effort to get people to spend more time on the site.

