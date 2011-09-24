SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: TV Contracts Puts Big 12 and Big East In Big Hole

Want to know why the Big East is bleeding schools and why several universities have abandoned the Big 12? Just look at the television contracts and the associated revenue streams for those conferences compared to the other BCS conferences.



Below is a look at the annual revenue for each conference from the television deals that cover the major sports. The Pac-12 leads the way with their new $3 billion contract that will pay its members $250 million annually. And that number will go up once the Pac-12 starts their own television network, a move that is expected.

At the other end of the spectrum are the television deals for the Big 12 and Big East, both of whom are making less than the ACC. And in the case of the Big East, they aren’t even in the same neighbourhood.

The good news is that the Big East’s contract expires in 2013 and early projections suggest their next contract will double in size. Of course, that assumes there is still a Big East conference.

