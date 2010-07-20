CHART OF THE DAY: Is College Education The Next Bubble Set To Burst?

The price of a college education, compared to the CPI, has risen dramatically since 1980. It has outpaced the housing bubble, and has many of the same characteristics, including a government sponsored credit bubble.



And with competitive quality now in question compared to emerging economies like China, the value per dollar spent for that American college tuition may be even lower.

From Carpe Diem (via Humble Student of the Markets):

Here’s where you really get value for money when it comes to a college education >

