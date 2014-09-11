CHART OF THE DAY: Truly Giant Phones Are Still Just A Small Sliver Of The Global Market

After Apple announced its biggest iPhones ever on Tuesday, CEO Tim Cook said the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus will lead to “the mother of all upgrades.” But even with all this hype around these mondo phones, tablet-size phones — or “phablets” — still comprise a generally small proportion of the world’s active mobile devices.

According to global data from Flurry charted for us by Business Insider Intelligence, phablets — or phones with a screen size between 5.0 and 6.9 inches — only make up about 10% of active mobile devices, including tablets. At the same time, it’s a massive leap from a year ago, when those huge phones only made up a 2% share of active mobile devices at that time. We’ll see if Apple can push the phablet market even further when the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus launch on Sept. 19.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.