CHART OF THE DAY: The Global Currency Markets Now Trade The Entire US Economy Every 3.7 Days

Currency trading is all the rage right now, and many have worried about a currency trading bubble, for good reason. Just look at the volume data below from the Bank for International Settlements.



Total global currency trading volume has increased by 221% since 2001. Nearly four trillion dollars are now traded every day, on average, which is like trading the value of the entire U.S. economy… every 3.7 days.

In addition, some currencies have seen an even sharper volume explosion. The Canadian dollar (CAD) has seen its trading volume with the U.S dollar (USD/CAD) increase by 237% since 2001. The Australian dollar is even hotter. It’s trading volume with the US dollar (USD/AUD) has jumped 388% since 2001 and it’s one of the most rapidly growing currencies in the world for traders.

What’s crazy about the trend below is that if it were to repeat itself over the next decade, then we’d be talking about $12 trillion or more in volume traded each day by 2020. Is this sustainable?

(H/T The Reformed Broker)

