CHART OF THE DAY: Here's How To Cut The Trade Deficit In Half Right Now

It’s simple. All you have to do is eliminate oil imports from the trade deficit.



As this chart from Calculated Risk shows, based on today’s data, eliminating our net petroleum imports would reduce the trade deficit from around $40 billion to closer to $20 billion.

Crudely annualizing this difference to $240 billion would represent a 1.7% boost to GDP of around $14 trillion.

