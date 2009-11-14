CHART OF THE DAY: Video Game Industry Not So Recession Proof After All

A year ago video game sales were soaring, and some people thought it might be a “recession-proof” industry. We can’t imagine anyone feels that way today.



October unit sales were down 18% according to NPD year over year. And if the industry is lucky, it will get flat to single digit growth by for the year.

