CHART OF THE DAY: Mobile Search Is Exploding, But Ad Revenue Is Tiny

We’ve got some good news and some bad news for Google, courtesy of RBC Capital Markets.



The good news: Mobile search is exploding — and it doesn’t appear to be coming at the expense of desktop searches.

According to RBC Capital, mobile searches will quadruple in the next three years. During that same period, desktop searches will continue to increase, suggesting mobile searches will not cannibalise desktop searches.

The bad news: Despite the growth in mobile search, the ad market will remain rather small for Google. RBC estimates the mobile search ad market will only reach $2-$3 billion in the next few years.

