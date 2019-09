Simple. It’s almost over.



This chart from John Hussman shows how much of the Fed’s $600 billion QE2 has been completed.

The answer: Almost all of it. We’ve crossed the $500 billion mark. At this point, the only question is how fast the Fed uses up the dry power it still has.

Click here to see how big of an impact QE has had on the market >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.