CHART OF THE DAY: Microsoft's Decade Of Dominance

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
Microsoft will close the decade the same as it started, as the world’s biggest tech company, as measured by market capitalisation.

Will Microsoft still be on top come December 2019? It doesn’t look likely. 

It’s a whole different world for Redmond. At the start of the decade, Microsoft seemed invincible. Now, it’s just trying to catch up as Google and Apple blow past it with search and mobile.

