CHART OF THE DAY: Amazon Has The Best Reputation Of Any Company In The U.S.

Amazon has the best reputation of any company in the U.S., according to this year’s Harris Interactive survey of 14,000 people. It just narrowly edged out Apple to take the top spot, making a big jump from its ranking last year.



Robert Fronk, EVP of Harris’ Reputation Management service says in a release, “Our results show that Amazon has managed to build an intimate relationship with the public without being perceived as intrusive.” (This sounds like a shot at other companies like Facebook.)

We’d also add that Amazon is a company that seems to be on your side. It makes cheap tablets, offers free shipping, and its Prime service a really great value. Apple, which is great for consumers, is still seen as a company with high prices trying to make loads of money. Amazon is seen as a better friend of the consumer on the value side.

Photo: Harris Interactive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.