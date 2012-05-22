CHART OF THE DAY: Google Chrome Beats Internet Explorer To Become The World's Most Popular Browser

Google’s Chrome browser, which doesn’t come pre-installed on any computer, has leapt past Internet Explorer, which is pre-installed in over 90% of all computers, to become the most popular web browser.



This comes from StatCounter, which tracks web traffic through its own widget. It’s not a perfect data set, but it seems to be as good as any other, and most other analytics groups seem to be illustrating the same trend.

