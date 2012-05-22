CHART OF THE DAY: Google Chrome Beats Internet Explorer To Become The World's Most Popular Browser

Google’s Chrome browser, which doesn’t come pre-installed on any computer, has leapt past Internet Explorer, which is pre-installed in over 90% of all computers, to become the most popular web browser.

This comes from StatCounter, which tracks web traffic through its own widget. It’s not a perfect data set, but it seems to be as good as any other, and most other analytics groups seem to be illustrating the same trend.

chart of the day, top browsers, may 2012

