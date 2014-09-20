CHART OF THE DAY: Tons Of People Lined Up For The IPhone 6

People lined up in droves on Friday to purchase the new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Some camped out overnight, while others camped out for consecutive nights, and even weeks. And compared to other years, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster believes the iPhone 6 sparked the longest lines ever for a new Apple product.

Piper Jaffray has counted the number of people in line for each new iPhone launch since the iPhone 3G in 2008. And based on the number of people waiting in line at the 5th Avenue flagship store in New York City, Munster believes the line at the New York location was roughly 33% longer than it was a year ago for the iPhone 5S and 5C. In this Business Insider Intelligence chart based on Piper Jaffray’s data, you can see how the estimated number of people waiting in line this year dwarfs all other years. Apple already broke its iPhone preorder record last week, so expect the company to shatter its opening weekend sales records when it announces official figures next week.

