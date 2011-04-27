CHART OF THE DAY: Today's Playoff Goal Scorers Will Never Catch Gretzky

At age 40, Mike Modano of the Detroit Red Wings is in the 21st season of a career that his seen him win a Stanley Cup with the 1999 Dallas Stars. The American-born centre is also the all-time leading goal scorer among active players (in the modern era, 1968-present).



But being the leading active playoff goal scorer still doesn’t even get you in the same timezone as Wayne Gretzky. With just 58 career playoff goals, Modano would have to play another 25 years to catch The Great One’s 122 goals.

Of the top 10 playoff goal scorers, five played during the high-flying mid-80s. And four of those were part of the great Edmonton Oilers teams that won five Stanley Cups from 1984 to 1990.

Here are the top 30 playoff goal scorers of the modern era…

Data via Hockey-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.