CHART OF THE DAY: To Chinese buyers, the price of Australian housing has been falling for years

This is via ANZ’s economics team:

We’ve touched on this before, noting that house prices in Sydney, which have been increasing by 10-15% for the past three years, have only appreciated mildly in yuan terms.

But when you add in the drag from the rest of the patchwork housing market across the country, Australia’s housing market has been getting cheaper for years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.