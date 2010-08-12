CHART OF THE DAY: Markets Lose Faith In Ben Bernanke's Deflation-Fighting Skills

The chart below shows the market’s inflation expectations for the next five years. It is the ‘5-Year TIPS Spread’, which is the difference between the yield on a 5-year U.S. government bond and that of a 5-year inflation-protected U.S. government bond.



Yet given that Ben Bernanke is battling to prevent deflation, the chart below is also a barometer of the market’s confidence in Mr. Bernanke’s deflation-fighting credentials.

While there’s been some volatility, since the end of April we can see that Bernanke’s deflation-fighting credentials have deteriorated. Inflation expectations have fallen from 2% in late April to 1.5% now, as shown below.

This helps explain the psychology behind Ben Bernanke’s latest move. He has signaled that he will keep easy-money policy tools on the table in order to fight potential deflation, in an attempt to reverse the decline in inflation expectations shown below.

Thus this chart, the TIPS Spread, is where we’ll see the success or failure of Ben Bernanke’s latest move. If inflation expectations keep falling in the months ahead, his gambit failed. If they rise, say back to 2%, then he’ll have succeeded. Today wasn’t off to a good start, given that inflation expectations fell, but it will take a few months to make a fair assessment.

