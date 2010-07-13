CHART OF THE DAY: Time Spent On Yahoo Hits An All-Time Low

Jay Yarow
Time spent on Yahoo sites hit a new U.S. low in June, according to traffic data released by comScore today. Citi analyst Mark Mahaney compiled the data in a report today and produced the chart below.

Time spent on Google sites (38.9 billion minutes) was greater than Yahoo (38.8 billion minutes) for the first time. As a percentage of total internet time for Q2, Yahoo hit an all-time low, says Mahaney.

Yahoo’s share of time spent was 9.7%. More worrisome than Google passing Yahoo is that Facebook is coming on strong. Facebook’s share of time spent was 8.6% for Q2, which is up from 7.8% in Q1.

Looks like Yahoo’s $100 million ad campaign isn’t helping. Maybe adding Zynga games will?

