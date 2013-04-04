CHART OF THE DAY: Turns Out People Aren't Actually Getting Bored With Facebook

There is, and probably always will be, a story floating the ether that Facebook is getting smoked by up and coming rivals like SnapChat, Whatsapp, or Twitter.



While those services are certainly popular, they’re not hurting Facebook, according to comScore data analysed by J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth. Anmuth notes that Facebook’s share of total mobile minutes continues to rise, while share of time spent on those other sites remains relatively flat.

Though, as Peter Kafka at All Things D notes, Anmuth isn’t looking at demographic data. Most of the concern about Facebook is that it’s lost its edge with teens. If that’s true, it will show up in the data soon enough.

