CHART OF THE DAY: Time Spent On Facebook Is Growing At An Astonishing Rate

United States citizens now spend roughly 16% of their total time online on Facebook. That’s an enormous figure.

In Q3 2010, the number was around 10% and it shows no sign of slowing down. That is bad news for Google, Yahoo, Microsoft, and AOL, which are struggling to compete. Of those four, only Google increased over the last year but not even the search giant could match Facebook’s growth.

