CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Is Going Up, Up, Up And Yahoo Is Going Down, Down, Down

This chart pretty much sums up Yahoo’s future prospects, doesn’t it? For the year, time spent on Yahoo’s properties slipped from first place to third place, according to comScore. And we see no reason for it to reverse.



If you’re Yahoo, and looking for a glimmer of hope, you can console yourself by saying, “at least we’re not AOL.” AOL’s share of time was in fifth place, and slipped throughout the year.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.