CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Passes Google In Time Spent On Site For First Time Ever

If Google wasn’t already scared of Facebook, this ought to do the trick.



Time spent on Facebook was greater than time spent on Google sites in the U.S. in August for the first time in history, according to fresh data from comScore.

Meanwhile, Yahoo continues its slide from the top of the heap to the bottom.

