CHART OF THE DAY: Following Tiger Woods On Sunday

In Sunday’s final round of The Masters, Tiger Woods posted a Tigeresque 31 (-5) on the front nine to move to 10-under for the tournament and a tie for the lead.



But to do so, he needed some help from the rest of the field. And in the end, Tiger’s magical run ran out of gas.

Below is a hole-by-hole look at Tiger’s final round. This chart is not in real-time. Rather, it is a look at how Tiger’s score compared to the rest of the field after the same number of holes. For example, while Tiger was tied for the lead at 10-under after he completed the 15th hole, two other golfers had better scores at the 15-hole mark.

Tiger’s surge to the top of the leaderboard didn’t come without help. In addition to going low on the front-nine, the field came back to Tiger. After McIlroy bogeyed the first hole, no other golfer would reach 12-under again until Charl Schwartzel and Adam Scott hit that mark on the 16th hole.

At 10-under, Tiger did have the best score through the 10th and 11th holes. But when he gave one back on the 12th, the leaders took off. The best score (by hole) jumped from -10 on the 13th hole to -14 (Schwartzel’s winning tally) on the final hole.

Data via Masters.com

