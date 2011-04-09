CHART OF THE DAY: Tiger Looking For 5th Green Jacket

After one round of The Masters, Rory McIlroy and Alvaro Quiros lead with a score of -7. But lurking in the distance are the two favourites, Tigers Woods (-1) and Phil Mickelson (-2).



If Woods can find his way back atop The Masters leaderboard at the end of the tournament, it would be his fifth win at the fabled Augusta National golf course. That would break his tie with Arnold Palmer and move him within one of Jack Nicklaus who won this major six times.

Interestingly, Nicklaus won his fifth Green Jacket in his 17th Masters tournament. This year is Tiger’s 17th Masters tournament.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson is participating in his 19th Masters, and a win would tie him with Tiger with four.

Here is the full list of players that have won multiple Green Jackets and the very select company that have won four. Players participating in this year’s tournament have gold bars…

All data via Masters.com

