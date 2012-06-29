CHART OF THE DAY: This Is Why Google Unveiled A Tablet Yesterday

This chart comes from Business Insider Intelligence, a new research and and analysis service focused on the mobile and Internet industries. Sign up for a free trial here.



Google unveiled its first tablet yesterday, the Nexus 7, manufactured by Asus. While tablet shipments have exploded in the past few years, Android tablets haven’t fared so well.

Google needed to wade into the market to give Android tablets a jump start. At the least, it hopes to give other Android manufacturers’ efforts a boost, but if the Nexus 7 becomes a hit on its own then all the better.

