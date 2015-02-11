CHART OF THE DAY: Where the billions flowing through the Commonwealth Bank end up

Fans at the Commonwealth Bank One Day International Series between Australia and the West Indies. Paul Kane/Getty Images

The billions of dollars flowing to the Commonwealth Bank in the six months to the end of December totaled $11.727 billion, a rise of 5%.

From that, Australia’s largest home mortgage lender produced a cash profit of $4.623 billion, a rise of 8%.

Here’s where the billions were spent over those six months.

The big winners were the shareholders.

The Board of Directors at the Commonwealth have a target of paying out between 70% and 80% of cash net profit.

For the latest six months, the board declared an interim dividend of $1.98 per share, a rise of

8%.

This means that $3.21 billion or 69.8% of cash profit will be paid to shareholders.

The Commonwealth’s tax bill means it’s Australia’s third largest taxpayer, paying about 4% of all company tax revenue to the Federal Government.

