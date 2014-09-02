CHART: This Is How People Use Mobile Payments

Apple is expected to introduce a new mobile payment service on Sept. 9, which is expected to be a standout feature in the new iPhone 6. But based on Nielsen data from July, which was charted for us by Statista, most people are using mobile payments by presenting a barcode or QR code on their smartphone, which is popular among ticketing agencies for transportation and sporting events.

While iPhones (and almost all other smartphones) are capable of presenting visible barcodes or QR codes, reports say Apple’s new mobile payments solution will leverage the company’s Touch ID security system, as well as a new near-field communication (NFC) chip, said to be exclusive to the next-generation iPhones, to pay for goods securely. According to Nielsen, 37% of mobile payment users have used NFC on their smartphones to pay for goods and services — but that could soon change if Apple finally includes NFC in one of its devices.

