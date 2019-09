Groupon’s investment bankers pulled in $42 million in fees from its IPO, according to Capital IQ data provided to DealBook. Not bad for a few months work! Below is a breakdown of which banks made what.



Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.