CHART OF THE DAY: This Chart Tells The Real Story Of Android Versus iOS

We were reading a report from Barclays on Apple versus Google when we saw this chart from comScore and it stopped us in our tracks.



As you can see, it shows Apple’s iOS controlling 60% of mobile traffic on the web in the U.S. Considering Android is supposed to be dominating Apple in mobile, this is a little surprising. We reached out to comScore spokesperson Andrew Lipsman for an explanation.

He said, “I think there are two main explanations: 1. iOS includes iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. iPad in particular provides a big advantage vs. Android 2. iOS users tend to be heavier media consumers on average.”

This is important to keep in mind, because Android’s smartphone share only matters in the context of a “platform war.” If Android becomes a dominant platform, and developers focus on Android, then Apple and iOS are in trouble.

This chart suggests that despite the growth of Android in smartphones, Apple is still in control of the dominant platform.

