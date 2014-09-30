CHART OF THE DAY: These CEOs Are The Most Beloved Bosses In Tech

Of all the big-name CEOs in tech, which are most adored by their employees? According to Glassdoor approval ratings of tech CEOs, which were compiled by Forbes and charted for us by Business Insider Intelligence, 24-year-old Evan Spiegel of Snapchat is the most beloved CEO, with his employees giving him a 100% approval rating. Following Spiegel on the list are Dropbox’s Drew Houston (99%); Zillow’s Spencer Rascoff and LinkedIn’s Jeff Weiner both received 98% ratings from their staffers.

Other notable names on this list: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Larry Page, and Square’s Jack Dorsey all have high approval ratings of 96%. Then there’s Twitter’s Dick Costolo (93%), Apple’s Tim Cook (92%), Tesla’s Elon Musk (89%), Microsoft’s new CEO Satya Nadella (84%), and Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer (82%). Employees’ opinions of Groupon’s Eric Lefkofsky and Zynga’s Don Mattrick seem to be split on their respective leaders.

