CHART OF THE DAY: The Worst Data Breaches Of All Time

According to The New York Times, Milwaukee-based security firm Hold Security discovered a Russian gang had stolen more than a billion internet credentials, but that confidential data was taken from roughly 420,000 different websites. It may be the biggest heist of its kind, but it also got us thinking: What were the biggest hacks of individual companies and organisations?

Based on data charted for us by Statista, the single worst organizational data breach happened in 2013, when hackers uncovered data belonging to about 152 million Adobe accounts. This year’s eBay hack affected about 145 million users, and a major hack of Heartland Payment Systems, which are used to process Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express transactions, affected 130 million account holders.

