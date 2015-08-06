CHART OF THE DAY: The top 10 performing super funds for 2015

Dylan Rives/Getty Images For SOBEWFF

The superannuation funds with the best returns in the 2015 financial year all gave back more than 20% for the 12 months.

“Annual returns of up to 24% are some of the highest performances we’ve seen for any super funds,” says Jeff Bresnahan, the founder of analysts SuperRatings.

However, the high-risk nature of the aggressive investment options driving these funds can be seen over the longer term. Many have annual returns of less than 5% when measured over 10 years.

Here are the funds with the top returns over 12 months:

For balanced funds, those which have a mix of assets and investments to smooth out returns over the years are the best performing:

Not-for-profit super funds are prominent in the top 10, with the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation Public Sector Superannuation Accumulation Plan (CSC PSSap) in the number one spot.

“It was also pleasing to note two small funds made the highest rankings this year, proving that size doesn’t matter when it comes to strong performance,” says Bresnahan.

Intrust and AustSafe both have assets of less than $5 billion, but produced strong returns.

