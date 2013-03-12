CHART OF THE DAY: The Super Low Ad Rates For Mobile

If users are shifting to mobile devices, it could be devastating to ad-supported online businesses, says Emily Steel at the FT.



She notes that the ad rates for mobile are paltry compared to traditional PCs. Those ad rates are, of course, paltry compared to old media like newspapers, magazines, and TVs.

Here, from her story is a look at how much an ad costs in various media to reach people based on cost per thousand impressions.

For what it’s worth, we don’t think it’s weird that mobile ads are worth so little. No one has really come up with anything great for mobile advertising for a standard publisher. Twitter, Facebook, and Google all seem to have decent mobile ad products. The rest of the web is using crappy banners.

However, we do think it’s weird that newspaper ads are so comparatively expensive.

Photo: Business Insider

