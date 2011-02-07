CHART OF THE DAY: UPDATE: Now The Steelers Have A 31% Chance Of Winning

This content series is sponsored by Best Buy.Technology evolves fast. Now you can keep up. Future-proof your technology with the Buy Back Program! Update: And now, with that last touchdown, the Steelers have a 31% chance of winning.



Original post: From Advanced NFL Stats, a team down 11 points at half time has a 15% chance of winning the game.

Photo: Advanced NFL Stats

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.