CHART OF THE DAY: What It's Really Like Doing A Startup

Jay Yarow
Here’s a great chart of what life is like for a startup. It was designed by Paul Graham of Y Combinator, but we just saw it on Fred Wilson’s blog.

Wilson used it to illustrate a point about startup life: “Many people think startups are up and to the right all the time.” They’re not. Sometimes it goes sideways for a while and then takes off.

(Of course, sometimes it goes sideways and crashes, but no need to be negative here.)

chart of the day, the startup curve, march 2012

