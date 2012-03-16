CHART OF THE DAY: What It's Really Like Doing A Startup

Here’s a great chart of what life is like for a startup. It was designed by Paul Graham of Y Combinator, but we just saw it on Fred Wilson’s blog.



Wilson used it to illustrate a point about startup life: “Many people think startups are up and to the right all the time.” They’re not. Sometimes it goes sideways for a while and then takes off.

(Of course, sometimes it goes sideways and crashes, but no need to be negative here.)

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.