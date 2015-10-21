Chart of the day: the staggering population growth over the last 200 years

The global population now stands at more than 7 billion and has grown more since the 18th century than the entire history of humanity prior to that moment.

As this chart from Our World in Data shows, the entire human population was numbered in just the tens of millions for a good 11,0000 years.

In the 20th century alone, the human population jumped from 1.5 billion to 6.1 billion.

The reason? Up until the scientific revolution and the subsequent developments in healthcare and agriculture, the human race was kept in check by poverty and high mortality rates.

You can read more at Our World in Data.

